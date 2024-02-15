Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBO opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

