New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%.

New Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $783.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Get New Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.