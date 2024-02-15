Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider James Trager Sells 4,143 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $504.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 59.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

