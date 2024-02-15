NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 95,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NMI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

