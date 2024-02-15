Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.64

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.64 and last traded at $165.57, with a volume of 48025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.43.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Nova by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

