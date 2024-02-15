Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Lifted by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 295.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $546.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $123.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

