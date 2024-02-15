NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $620.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.48.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $739.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $561.69 and its 200 day moving average is $491.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

