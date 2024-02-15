NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $775.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.73.

Shares of NVDA opened at $739.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.69 and a 200 day moving average of $491.06. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

