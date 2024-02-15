Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Okta worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.94. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

