Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $32.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 629,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.