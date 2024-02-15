Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 434 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 323,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

