Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4,120.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 228,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 285,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.07. 216,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,409. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

