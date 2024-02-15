Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2,273.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.21. 260,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,873. The firm has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.69 and a 200 day moving average of $231.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.