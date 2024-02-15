Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,362. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

