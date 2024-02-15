Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $107,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,111. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

