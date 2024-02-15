Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $92,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $281.48. 7,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $282.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

