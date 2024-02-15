Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.99. 25,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,158. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

