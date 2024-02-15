Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $585.53. 1,247,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.03 and a 200 day moving average of $450.70. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $591.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

