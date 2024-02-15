Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,254 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 796,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,544. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

