Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 165 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in RB Global were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,614,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,125,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 570,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,675,000 after buying an additional 137,987 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,919. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.