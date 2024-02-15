Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 20,578 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

GDX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,544,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,958,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.