Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 6,661 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.50. 21,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,679. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.69. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.