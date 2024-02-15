Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 8,768 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.07% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 188.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

BUG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,508. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $787.64 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

