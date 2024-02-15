Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 939 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

