Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Onsemi by 231.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,278,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. 1,639,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

