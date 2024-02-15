Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

