Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. Orion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.200 EPS.

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Orion has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Orion by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 470.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

