Orion (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 3% on Disappointing Earnings

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. 81,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 355,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Orion’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Orion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

