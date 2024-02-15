Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted to Buy at Chardan Capital

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTLK. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.37.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLK stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.02. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.