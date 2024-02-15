Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.80 million and $7,096.91 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,982.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00516716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00133639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00243221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00153834 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,722,514 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.