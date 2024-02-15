PACCAR Inc Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

