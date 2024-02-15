PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,130 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

