PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Update

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
PagerDuty Price Performance
PagerDuty stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 254,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at PagerDuty
In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,266. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PagerDuty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $5,347,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
