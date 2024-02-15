Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B Sells 4,245 Shares

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,097.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,506,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

J. Crew Delaware Trust B also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,371.00.

Paltalk Price Performance

NASDAQ PALT opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.85. Paltalk, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Paltalk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paltalk by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paltalk by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

