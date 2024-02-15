Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B Sells 4,245 Shares

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,097.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,506,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
J. Crew Delaware Trust B also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,371.00.
Paltalk Price Performance
NASDAQ PALT opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.85. Paltalk, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
