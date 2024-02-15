Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS.

Paramount Group Stock Up 2.2 %

PGRE stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Paramount Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

