PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Position Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 906,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,708,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,223,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 353,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

