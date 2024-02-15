PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.77.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,398,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.