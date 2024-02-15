PepsiCo’s (PEP) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.52 on Monday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

