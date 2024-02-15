Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) Insider Jane Gottschalk Buys 16,600 Shares of Stock

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Gottschalk bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perfect Moment Stock Performance

PMNT stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Perfect Moment Company Profile

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

