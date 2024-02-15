Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) Insider Jane Gottschalk Buys 16,600 Shares of Stock

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Gottschalk bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Perfect Moment Stock Performance
PMNT stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
Perfect Moment Company Profile
