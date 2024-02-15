Pfizer Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.