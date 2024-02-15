Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,945 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $40,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $109,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.13. The company had a trading volume of 522,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

