Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHI opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $65,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,187,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,017.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 399,515 shares of company stock worth $3,297,080.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

