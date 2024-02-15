Piper Sandler Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $60.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

K opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,131,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

