Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.