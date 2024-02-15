PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) General Counsel Sells $466,050.00 in Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

