Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.48. 234,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 455,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 9.2 %

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $998.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,526.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 152,190 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

