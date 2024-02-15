PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,119,965 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119,965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.26% of CSX worth $160,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

