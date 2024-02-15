PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $137,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $112.21. 17,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,040. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

