PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 60,198 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $149,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,224,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

