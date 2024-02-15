PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $157,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,761. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

